Busy Day

Today was busy for me as I started my new schedule. This is to allow me to fit all my interests and hobbies into the day and not get distracted (as I am wont to to do - and then end up at the end of the day feeling I've achieved nothing!) So I started with a couple of hours reading the papers and catching up with current affairs while I had my morning coffee. This was followed by 15 minutes on the treadmill, while I listened to Andrew Marr's book The History of the World on Audible.

Then I started painting practice for a watercolour course I'm taking on Domestika.org. I've completed modules 1 & 2 and am half way through module 3.

Then it was time for lunch and my Slimfast milkshake (that took all of 5 mins!) :-)

After lunch I settled down to some photography theory on Youtube. I'm trying to get my head round the Exposure Triangle - ISO, Shutter Speed and Aperture - my head was just about ready to explode after that, so I took myself off to the conservatory with my ukulele and did half an hours chords & strumming practice. I had to remember how to tune it as I haven't used it for quite a while, and that's always fun - not :-) After that it was time for tea - pasta with ham and mushrooms in a creamy sauce and some cherry tomatoes - and then after tea I got one of my colouring books down from my collection (I have over 300 - I went through a phase collecting them!) I chose one of Hanna Karlzon's books as they are such good quality with nice paper you can actually paint on. I love using my metallic watercolours in them and completed the background of this page with copper and gold ready for colouring with my pencils over the next few days. I still have the rest of the evening left and as there's nothing worth watching on the TV i think it will be a toss up between Youtube, Amazon Prime, Netflix or Disney+! :-) Or I might start module 5 of my photography course on myphotographypro.com, it covers lighting and picture control so it'll probably be that, as we are off to a lavender farm at the weekend as well as visiting the lovely gardens of a local National Trust property, so I need to get on top of my camera controls.