Sunflower macro

I took this macro of the centre of my kitchen windowsill sunflower and when looked at closely it really is remarkable. You can see a viscous fluid being oozed out from the middle and then moved by the plant (I kid you not!) in round globules across the stamens to the outer edges. This it transpires is a sweet sticky sap, known as extra-floral nectar and is nothing to do with pollination, the plant uses it to attract ants which it's thought might help to repel herbivorous insects that would attack the plants leaves and flowers. The stamens and centre are interesting as well, the outer ones look like curled fern fronds and the inner ones are laying flat like leaves. I imagine if you could see a time lapse of it you'd be able to see them all gradually moving to transfer the globules of sap across the face of the flower - who'd have thought?!