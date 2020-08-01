Previous
Route 66 Cushion by charmainezoe
Route 66 Cushion

Got these cushion covers (It's one of a pair) when I was crossing America on a coach tour with my 70 year old mother. It was called The Great American Crossing and this was our itinerary. https://www.virginholidays.co.uk/destinations/usa/tours/the-great-american-crossing
It was a 70th birthday present from Dad to my Mum as she had always dreamed of seeing the USA. But he was a terrible traveller and didn't want to go so she asked me to go with her!
Anyway we'd stopped for a break at a little mall somewhere in the middle of Iowa and I'd gone for a wander round the shop windows when I spotted these cushions. They weren't for sale, just for display in a furniture store, but for some reason I went in and asked if I could buy them. Anyway after a bit of haggling they agreed to sell them to me and I returned to the coach very pleased with myself and the cushion covers are still going strong 25 years later! :-)
Charmaine Zoe

