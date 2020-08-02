Previous
Come into my parlour said the spider to the fly! by charmainezoe
63 / 365

Come into my parlour said the spider to the fly!

Shot my first spider today - and as a bonus got his web and dinner as well...
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Charmaine Zoe

@charmainezoe
My 365 Year started on 1st June 2020 when I got a new DSLR camera, a Canon EOS 200D. I had been using a Nikon...
