Previous
Next
A trip to the hairdressers works wonders! by charmainezoe
65 / 365

A trip to the hairdressers works wonders!

4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Charmaine Zoe

ace
@charmainezoe
My 365 Year started on 1st June 2020 when I got a new DSLR camera, a Canon EOS 200D. I had been using a Nikon...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely selfie and haircut :)
August 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise