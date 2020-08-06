Hawthorn

Went out for a walk today in the local park, which is literally a stones throw from my front door. Just ambled around with the camera taking shots of the hedgerows. Amazed at how much variety there was to find. Apart from the hawthorns I found several bullace bushes & apple trees, wild honeysuckle and blackberry bushes, lots of wild flowers and old oak trees with interesting bark and ivy encrusted trunks. My favourite shot was this hawthorn with it's lichen encrusted branches and a nice bokeh background.