Folding portable stool

Was browsing through Amazon yesterday looking for a stool for when I'm out with my camera. I have a slipped disc and standing for any length of time can be a problem. It would have to be fairly light and easy to carry and I came across this stool. The great thing is it comes with a shoulder strap and a carrying handle. I'd seen a lot of similar ones but they seemed very cheap and not particularly well made but this one was German and was also on a Lightning Deal so had £5 off!

It came at 10am this morning and I've been out using it this afternoon to photograph the bees on the heather patch in my front garden. You just pull the the two ends apart and twist the panels and it just locks in place. I'm no light weight but it held up while I sat on it for a good 20 mins. It's a bit hard on the bum sitting that long so I've ordered a round inflateable cushion to use with it! :-)