Working on my Website

I've spent the last 3 days working on my website, which I've completely revamped and redesigned several times. Have finally settled on a theme which is all the cushions I have for sale on various print on demand (P.O.D.) sites. This amalgamates all my designs, which are many and varied, under one overall theme. Still have a lot of work to do on it, getting all the graphics & links on to it, which will keep me busy over the coming week!