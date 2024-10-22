Previous
Tennessee River by charper
Tennessee River

Tennessee River near Scottsboro, Alabama. Taken a few months ago. Pics from months ago. Been under the weather lately. I guess I need to be taking pics of looking out window and taking sinus meds. Ha! Ha!
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

Charper

@charper
Senior Adult trying to enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older we learn to appreciate the beauty even more.
