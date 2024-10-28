Previous
Next
Pond in Subdivision by charper
4 / 365

Pond in Subdivision

Pond near my Home. You see quite a few different types of wildlife there.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Charper

@charper
Senior Adult trying to enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older we learn to appreciate the beauty even more.
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact