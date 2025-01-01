Previous
Beautiful flower in Park close to my house. by charper
14 / 365

Beautiful flower in Park close to my house.

Kiesel Park visit today. Beautiful flower
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Charper

@charper
Senior Adult trying to enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older we learn to appreciate the beauty even more.
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact