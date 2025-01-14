Previous
Peaceful Evening by charper
21 / 365

Peaceful Evening

Cold Evening Pic over at pond in Subdivision- Taken at a great distance.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Charper

@charper
Senior Adult trying to enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older we learn to appreciate the beauty even more.
