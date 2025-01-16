Previous
Next
Canon 5d Picture taken in park. by charper
22 / 365

Canon 5d Picture taken in park.

Picture taken in Park.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Charper

@charper
Senior Adult trying to enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact