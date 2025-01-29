Previous
Ducks having a meeting by charper
36 / 365

Ducks having a meeting

I was trying to get all my ducks in a row but was not a success. Picture while I was getting my evening walk.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact