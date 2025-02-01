Sign up
Previous
39 / 365
Photographic Shadow
Just thought this was different. Looking at other peoples pictures make me think of different ideas.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
2
1
Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
Photo Details
Barb
ace
I like it! Creative!
February 1st, 2025
Charper
@bjywamer
Thanks
February 1st, 2025
