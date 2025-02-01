Previous
Photographic Shadow by charper
39 / 365

Photographic Shadow

Just thought this was different. Looking at other peoples pictures make me think of different ideas.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Charper

Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
Barb ace
I like it! Creative!
February 1st, 2025  
Charper
@bjywamer Thanks
February 1st, 2025  
