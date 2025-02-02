Previous
Berry Good Time by charper
Berry Good Time

Pretty Colors caught my eye on my walk today. The Sun was shining bright today.
Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
