Plant in edge of woods,Possibly Golden Rod
Plant in edge of woods,Possibly Golden Rod

Internet said Golden Rod. I reckon if my sinuses get worse I will know.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
