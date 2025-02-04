Sign up
Previous
42 / 365
Tallapoosa River- Tallassee, Al.
Passed by my hometown today and stopped on bridge and took a picture. It has been always beautiful to me the river and before it burned town the Cotton Mill
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
Tags
river
