Tallapoosa River- Tallassee, Al. by charper
Tallapoosa River- Tallassee, Al.

Passed by my hometown today and stopped on bridge and took a picture. It has been always beautiful to me the river and before it burned town the Cotton Mill
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
