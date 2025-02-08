Previous
Old Warehouse used for Wedding Now and Socials by charper
Old Warehouse is used for weddings now. We didn't go in but looked through the windows and it is beautiful inside. I love taking the road trips to these small towns and find the beauty within each one.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God's beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more.
