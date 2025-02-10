Previous
Treasure Island by charper
47 / 365

Treasure Island

Took a picture of my friend Gary taking a picture of the island. I was looking at different things you can do in Lightroom.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
