Previous
54 / 365
Mr. Bird visiting my backyard
Very Pretty Bird. I haven't took the time to enjoy outdoors lately. I miss the beauty of nature.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
0
0
Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
54
photos
5
followers
7
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
16th March 2025 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
