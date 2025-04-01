Previous
Busy as a Bee by charper
Busy as a Bee

Pretty time of year. Tried a fast shutter speed.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Charper

@charper
Charper
Barb ace
Well caught!
April 3rd, 2025  
