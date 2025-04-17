Previous
Animal Friends coming to the exit gate by charper
Animal Friends coming to the exit gate

The animal friends look sad coming to the gate when we were leaving. Everyone needs some attention. The older I get the more I care for Gods Creatures.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Charper

Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
