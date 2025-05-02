Previous
Walk faster than you think you can by charper
66 / 365

Walk faster than you think you can

Pic of Thunder clouds on my walk and then seeing lightning. Your evening walk becomes much faster. 😬
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Barb ace
Beautifully dramatic sky!
May 4th, 2025  
Charper
@bjywamer
Thanks
May 4th, 2025  
