Previous
67 / 365
Water Drop Rose
In Backyard this afternoon. I got to set the date on my camera.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
1
1
Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
67
photos
5
followers
7
following
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th February 2014 4:11pm
Barb
ace
Really lovely!
May 4th, 2025
