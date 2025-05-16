Previous
Part of the Old Cotton Mill in my home town by charper
Part of the Old Cotton Mill in my home town

The Cotton Mill was where most of the people from the small town I grew up in worked when I was a child. This is just part of it. In burned down many years ago.
