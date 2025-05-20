Previous
One of Gods greatest gifts by charper
One of Gods greatest gifts

Grandkids are one of Gods greatest blessings. My twin grandchildren love to watch and wave at the recycling truck once a week. A kind gesture can make someones day so much better.
