Previous
77 / 365
Train on the move
Took Pic while walking this afternoon. They blowed the horn since they were nearing a Railroad Crossing and I like to have ran home.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
0
1
Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
2nd June 2025 9:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
