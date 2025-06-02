Previous
Train on the move by charper
Train on the move

Took Pic while walking this afternoon. They blowed the horn since they were nearing a Railroad Crossing and I like to have ran home.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Charper

@charper
Charper
