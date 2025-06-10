Previous
Concert in the Park by charper
82 / 365

Concert in the Park

Went to local Concert in the Park. Its free and fun.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
