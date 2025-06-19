Sign up
Previous
87 / 365
Rain Drop Rose
trying out On1 editing-detail
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
1
1
Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
87
photos
7
followers
9
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
28th October 2024 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's lovely - rose, raindrops and bokeh!
June 19th, 2025
