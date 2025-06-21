Previous
The Harvest by charper
88 / 365

The Harvest

I love vegetables. I got out of my backyard garden. Corn was brought to me by my friend Gary.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact