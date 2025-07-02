Previous
Insect in yard today. by charper
90 / 365

Insect in yard today.

In the yard today after cutting grass I saw this landing on concrete and ran and got my camera. Unusual colors.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact