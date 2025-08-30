Previous
Butterfly stopped for a moment by charper
94 / 365

Butterfly stopped for a moment

Butterfly stopped for a moment and rested on a towel I had in garage.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact