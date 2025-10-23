Previous
Butterfly in flower bed by charper
103 / 365

Butterfly in flower bed

While sitting on porch I spotted a butterfly that decided to pay me a visit.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Charper

@charper
Photo Details

