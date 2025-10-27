Previous
Fall time of the year with many colors-8 by charper
104 / 365

Fall time of the year with many colors-8

Filling in for days missed. The beautiful tree in the park about 3 miles from where I live. Nature walk is always helpful to get the day going.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
