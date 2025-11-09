Previous
Beautiful Creek- Fall of year by charper
Beautiful Creek- Fall of year

I love the colors this time of year. We use to fish in this creek when I was young. Good times. Me and my dad.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God's beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more.
