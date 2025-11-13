Previous
Fall time of the year with many colors-13 by charper
110 / 365

Fall time of the year with many colors-13

Beautiful tree this time of year in front of where My Mom lives in assistant living. Filling in some day that I missed.
13th November 2025

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
