109 / 365

Fall time of the year with many colors

Enjoying it when I get to go on nature walks. Trying to fill up some of the days I skipped posting my pictures . The older I get the more I enjoy simple thinks and seem to see so much beauty that I have taken for granted in the past.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
