Fall time of the year enjoying the many colors and nature by charper
111 / 365

Fall time of the year enjoying the many colors and nature

I think this Bird was enjoying the morning also.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
