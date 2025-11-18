Previous
Nature walk capture in the Park- Mr. Squirrel by charper
Nature walk capture in the Park- Mr. Squirrel

Went to a local park this morning and enjoyed the pretty colors and nature. Its a beautiful time of the year.
18th November 2025

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
