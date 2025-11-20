Previous
Nature Trail by charper
Nature Trail

Bridge on the nature trail. Sounds of nature makes it a place to relax and slow down and enjoy the moment.
Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God's beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more.
