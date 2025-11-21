Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
117 / 365
Three Duck enjoying the morning.
Three duck in a Duck Preserve Park this morning. I am blessed to have these type of places to see wildlife.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
117
photos
7
followers
10
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th November 2025 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close