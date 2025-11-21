Previous
Three Duck enjoying the morning. by charper
117 / 365

Three Duck enjoying the morning.

Three duck in a Duck Preserve Park this morning. I am blessed to have these type of places to see wildlife.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact