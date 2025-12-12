Previous
Bird at Pond by charper
138 / 365

Bird at Pond

Took a walk in the woods close to our house. Very little wildlife was moving but caught this bird looking for something. Maybe something to eat.
12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact