Bird in late evening-taking cover by charper
144 / 365

Bird in late evening-taking cover

Caught the bird late evening hiding in a cider tree. It was cold weather in the south.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
there's something great about these silhouettes - nice result!
December 31st, 2025  
