Hawk looking toward camera by charper
148 / 365

Hawk looking toward camera

Hawk looking toward camera checking me out from around 50 yards. They sure can turn there heads.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
