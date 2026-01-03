Previous
Moon tonight- by charper
Moon tonight-

Saw online that the moon was suppose to be full and pretty tonight and decided to take a picture from backyard.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
