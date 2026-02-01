Previous
Moon going down this morning 1
Moon going down this morning 1

Moon going down when it was 18 degree's this morning
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God's beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that's so bright!
February 1st, 2026  
