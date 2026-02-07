Sign up
167 / 365
Turkey Vultures
I rode through a very nice neighborhood and all these Turkey Vultures were on this nice home. It just looked unusual.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God's beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
167
photos
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
7th February 2026 7:52am
