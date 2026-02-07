Previous
Turkey Vultures by charper
Turkey Vultures

I rode through a very nice neighborhood and all these Turkey Vultures were on this nice home. It just looked unusual.
Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
