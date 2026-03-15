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Blue Heron on the move by charper
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Blue Heron on the move

Blue Heron taking a flight. I love his colors
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Charper

@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
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