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To Bee or not a Bee. Its actually a wasp.
Tried a close up with my long lens.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Charper
@charper
Enjoy taking pictures of God’s beautiful creations. As we get older, we learn to appreciate the beauty even more. Photographs are a frozen moment in...
181
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th March 2026 10:31am
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